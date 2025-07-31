The 74
Penny Schwinn, in line to serve as second in command of the U.S. Department of Education, has withdrawn from the nomination, Education Secretary Linda McMahon announced Thursday. Instead, the former Tennessee education commissioner will take on a different role for the department.
Nebraska Public Media
Community college financial aid departments are intensifying their efforts to notify borrowers about their loan status. But they won’t know if they’re successful until the official numbers are released after three years, when it would be too late to avoid sanctions.
South Dakota Searchlight
The governor-appointed board overseeing the state’s technical colleges endorsed a $49 million state budget request for fiscal year 2027 on Thursday, which includes requests for increased student support and infrastructure funding across South Dakota’s four technical colleges.
Bridge Michigan
The share of Michigan students who take college classes while attending a high school is one of the lowest in the nation. Advocates for higher education attribute it to a lack of awareness.
Commentary: Craven Community College’s Volt Center makes connections between industry and workforce training
Business North Carolina
I had been hearing about the Volt Center near downtown New Bern, an operation of Craven Community College. I finally got to see it, and it’s something.
Fermilab.gov
The U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory is forging innovative partnerships with community colleges to develop the next generation of technical talent. Through hands-on internships and collaborative curriculum development, students are gaining access to real-world experiences that launch meaningful careers in science and engineering.
Portland Tribune
Two Oregon community colleges have partnered to collaborate on a 12-month program to bolster the local preschool educator workforce.