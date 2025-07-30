CalMatters
A report by the Public Policy Institute of California looked at why Inland Empire students fall behind and what educators can do to get more students on the college track.
WWNY
Jefferson Community College is seeing a boost in admissions as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s free tuition initiative starts in the fall.
WPDE
The South Carolina college has transformed a former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base gymnasium into a cutting-edge Nursing and Health Sciences Institute.
Washington Post
In less than a week, the Education Department will resume applying interest on loans being repaid through the Biden-era program. And in less than three years, the program will cease to exist, which could happen sooner if Republicans succeed in abolishing the plan through the courts.
New York Times (subscription required)
Generations of parents have opened 529 plans to save for their children’s educations. Now some are reconsidering the value of college and looking into other options.