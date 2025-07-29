Homeroom (U.S. Education Department blog)
The U.S. Education Department’s Nick Moore provides more details on ED’s interagency agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor, including encouraging a wider use of learning and employment records.
Commentary: As Colorado governor, my initiative is helping redefine how states view education as federal support changes
Colorado Sun
With the federal government diminishing its role in education, governors are getting behind our state-led initiative to educate and set up all students for success, writes Gov. Jared Polis.
News from the States
Iowa community college officials are concerned that changing the formula that determines how federal funding for career and technical education is dispersed between community colleges and school districts would lead to students having less access, with colleges possibly having to close programs that school districts could not provide alone, even with additional dollars.
New America (blog)
What if community colleges could work with a student’s current employer to create a paid on-the-job learning opportunity? Central New Mexico Community College is doing just that.
The 74
These programs work with communities to fill employers’ needs and put underserved students on pathways to good-paying jobs.