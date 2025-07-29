Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff July 29, 2025    Print

Commentary: Partnering with the Department of Labor to create a national skills currency
Homeroom (U.S. Education Department blog)
The U.S. Education Department’s Nick Moore provides more details on ED’s interagency agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor, including encouraging a wider use of learning and employment records.

Commentary: As Colorado governor, my initiative is helping redefine how states view education as federal support changes
Colorado Sun
With the federal government diminishing its role in education, governors are getting behind our state-led initiative to educate and set up all students for success, writes Gov. Jared Polis.

State ed board moves millions in career and tech education funding to K-12 schools
News from the States
Iowa community college officials are concerned that changing the formula that determines how federal funding for career and technical education is dispersed between community colleges and school districts would lead to students having less access, with colleges possibly having to close programs that school districts could not provide alone, even with additional dollars.

Turning students’ current jobs into paid internships in New Mexico
New America (blog)
What if community colleges could work with a student’s current employer to create a paid on-the-job learning opportunity? Central New Mexico Community College is doing just that.

Commentary: When community colleges offer bachelor’s degrees, grads get leg up on the future
The 74
These programs work with communities to fill employers’ needs and put underserved students on pathways to good-paying jobs.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.