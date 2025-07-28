New Hampshire Bulletin
House Bill 90, signed by Gov. Kelly Ayotte this month, allows K-12 schools to hire faculty from New Hampshire’s colleges and universities to teach up to 20 hours a week of classes. Community college advocates say the bill will empower public two-year colleges to expand their high school dual-enrollment partnerships.
The 74
Older students and adults without papers are being blocked from career, technical and adult education, and some states are rescinding in-state college tuition for those here illegally.
Honolulu Civil Beat
The federal budget reconciliation act requires colleges to prove the value of their degrees by showing that their graduates earn more than workers with only a high school degree. Programs whose graduates fail the wage comparison test twice in three years will lose their eligibility for federal student loans.