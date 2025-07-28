Headlines

New Hampshire colleges are hailing a part-time teacher law. Public school advocates are wary.
New Hampshire Bulletin
House Bill 90, signed by Gov. Kelly Ayotte this month, allows K-12 schools to hire faculty from New Hampshire’s colleges and universities to teach up to 20 hours a week of classes. Community college advocates say the bill will empower public two-year colleges to expand their high school dual-enrollment partnerships.

From Head Start to adult ed, Trump narrows pathway for undocumented students
The 74
Older students and adults without papers are being blocked from career, technical and adult education, and some states are rescinding in-state college tuition for those here illegally.

College students in Hawaii could lose access to federal loans
Honolulu Civil Beat
The federal budget reconciliation act requires colleges to prove the value of their degrees by showing that their graduates earn more than workers with only a high school degree. Programs whose graduates fail the wage comparison test twice in three years will lose their eligibility for federal student loans.

