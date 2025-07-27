Wisconsin Watch
In Wisconsin, some had worried the frozen funds would prompt adult education and literacy programs to scale back, hindering workforce training.
Associated Press
As higher education costs have grown to heights many U.S. residents find unattainable or illogical, some adults are looking to their employers for help.
Capitol News Service
Nursing students graduating with an associate degree from Georgia technical colleges will be allowed to transfer directly into participating four-year public colleges and universities under an agreement between the technical college and university systems.
Develop This: Economic and Community Development (podcast)
Joe April with Convergent Nonprofit Solutions and John Rainone, president of Virginia’s Mountain Gateway Community College, discuss the vital role of community colleges in workforce development.
New scholarship opportunity offers affordable option for Mississippi college students to earn degree
Associated Press
The University of Southern Mississippi and Pearl River Community College have announced a new pathways scholarship that will give graduates of the two-year school a way to complete their bachelor’s degree at USM. The partnership with the community colleges is also part of a larger effort to boost USM’s enrollment, which continues to decline with only 564 students enrolled in the Gulf Park campus last fall.