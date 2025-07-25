Headlines

July 24, 2025

Commentary: Cuts target research on job preparation at community colleges
Columbia University Teachers College (blog)
At Columbia University’s Teachers College, the casualties include the Community College Research Center’s assessment of strategies adopted by different states to help community colleges recover from drops in enrollment, student loss of learning and other fallout from the pandemic.

Do workforce development programs bridge the skills gap? Researchers say yes
HR Dive
Typically, these programs operate with explicit goals of upskilling a state’s workforce, especially in transferable skills that could apply across employers, a report found.

Changing employers’ hearts and minds
The Job
A Chicago-based nonprofit has rolled out a project to connect students who are attending the city’s two-year colleges with career opportunities in high-growth industries.

Funding freeze threatens adult education programs at Wisconsin’s community and technical colleges
PBS Wisconsin
The Trump administration has frozen $715 million in nationwide funding that was set to support adult education — Wisconsin has joined a multi-state lawsuit against the federal government over withholding these funds, which support programs at the state’s community and technical colleges.

