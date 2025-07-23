Headlines

July 23, 2025

Commentary: Five big predictions on the impact of the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Act
Jobs for the Future (blog)
The federal budget reconciliation bill will profoundly alter economic opportunities for U.S. workers and learners.

Commentary: Endless games of telephone
New America (blog)
Trump outsources education programs to the U.S. Labor Department. Confusion and inconvenience await.

Trump administration pauses student loan forgiveness
Washington Post
The U.S. Education Department suspended an income-driven program that allows borrowers to get their balance erased after 20 to 25 years of payments.

Inland Empire confronts obstacles to sending students to college
EdSource
Local and state leaders are targeting the California region of 4.6 million people for economic growth.

The rules for earning college credit are changing, and competency (not time in seats) matters most
TechEd Podcast
Paul Carlsen, president of Lakeshore College, discusses the Wisconsin college’s competency-based education approach.

Partnership to train doctors, dentists for rural communities
KSN 16
Kansas City University Joplin is launching a program called the Rural Health Scholars, which provides a pathway that starts at a local two-year college.

