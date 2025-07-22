Oregon Public Broadcasting
Workforce Pell is less than a month old and still has a number of implementation steps ahead of it, but Oregon’s higher education and workforce leaders are already enthusiastic about how it may help students and local economies.
Work Shift
A new project backed by the Lumina Foundation seeks to help 12 states better gauge the value of short-term credentials, with a plan to create a set of principles that could be used by other states and the federal government.
MassLive
When Jill Fogg looks back at the teenager she was, and the adult she is now, she finds the change unbelievable. Some of it started with one college course she took while behind bars.