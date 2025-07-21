Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff July 21, 2025    Print

Campus hunger may rise amid the ‘beautiful’ bill’s changes to SNAP food aid
Pittsburgh’s PublicSource
Nearly 2 million people in Pennsylvania use SNAP, a portion of whom are college students, like 39-year-old Teona Hall, a social work student at the Community College of Allegheny County. For them, keeping benefits could determine whether they make it to graduation, leaving local universities and partner organizations to figure out new ways to support them.

Trump wants to cut college access programs for low-income students; California educators are pushing back
EdSource
The threat has mobilized TRIO supporters to redouble a public awareness campaign aimed at persuading lawmakers to maintain the programs. In California, there were about 450 TRIO programs in the 2023-24 academic year, an EdSource analysis of federal data shows, with most of that funding flowing to programs housed at more than 100 colleges and universities.

Training for living-wage trade jobs available at new Tacoma center. Have a look
News Tribune
A new training center in Eastside Tacoma offers classes in trade skills like construction and plumbing, part of Clover Park Technical College’s efforts to eliminate an “education desert” in the area.

Commentary: I embraced AI in my community college English class — and my students loved it
EdSurge
In May, I received a grant to provide my fall Composition I students with ChatGPT subscriptions. These students will meet in a computer lab, giving us space to explore these tools in a collaborative setting.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.