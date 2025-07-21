The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Pittsburgh’s PublicSource
Nearly 2 million people in Pennsylvania use SNAP, a portion of whom are college students, like 39-year-old Teona Hall, a social work student at the Community College of Allegheny County. For them, keeping benefits could determine whether they make it to graduation, leaving local universities and partner organizations to figure out new ways to support them.
Trump wants to cut college access programs for low-income students; California educators are pushing back
EdSource
The threat has mobilized TRIO supporters to redouble a public awareness campaign aimed at persuading lawmakers to maintain the programs. In California, there were about 450 TRIO programs in the 2023-24 academic year, an EdSource analysis of federal data shows, with most of that funding flowing to programs housed at more than 100 colleges and universities.
News Tribune
A new training center in Eastside Tacoma offers classes in trade skills like construction and plumbing, part of Clover Park Technical College’s efforts to eliminate an “education desert” in the area.
EdSurge
In May, I received a grant to provide my fall Composition I students with ChatGPT subscriptions. These students will meet in a computer lab, giving us space to explore these tools in a collaborative setting.