Wisconsin Watch
Workforce Pell grants will pay for short-term workforce training for low-income students. Here’s what that means for Wisconsin.
Woodworking Industry News
The Lowe’s Foundation has announced 12 new Gable Grants for community and technical colleges to help solve America’s critical skilled trades worker shortage.
KTAR
Enrollment at the Arizona district is up 17.6% for the coming fall term, driven by growth in dual-enrollment programs, workforce training courses and especially bachelor’s degree programs, which saw the largest jump.
Spectrum News 1
State University of New York Chancellor John B. King is embarking on a tour to drum up enthusiasm for SUNY Reconnect, the official name for Gov. Kathy Hochul’s free community college push advanced as part of this year’s state budget.