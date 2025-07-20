Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff July 20, 2025    Print

New grants aim to fill workforce gaps, boost low-income workers
Wisconsin Watch
Workforce Pell grants will pay for short-term workforce training for low-income students. Here’s what that means for Wisconsin.

Lowe’s Foundation announces 12 new Gable Grants to combat worker shortage
Woodworking Industry News
The Lowe’s Foundation has announced 12 new Gable Grants for community and technical colleges to help solve America’s critical skilled trades worker shortage.

Surge in high school graduates enrolling at Maricopa Community Colleges
KTAR
Enrollment at the Arizona district is up 17.6% for the coming fall term, driven by growth in dual-enrollment programs, workforce training courses and especially bachelor’s degree programs, which saw the largest jump.

SUNY gears up for Hochul’s free community college program coming this fall
Spectrum News 1
State University of New York Chancellor John B. King is embarking on a tour to drum up enthusiasm for SUNY Reconnect, the official name for Gov. Kathy Hochul’s free community college push advanced as part of this year’s state budget.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.