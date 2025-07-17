The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
San Antonio Report
The Alamo Colleges District is positioned to become the top earner of state funding under Texas’ recently revised outcomes-based funding model, which could bring in at least $4.6 million more into its colleges this year.
New America
National Science Foundation funding offers critical early-stage support for talent pipeline programs that will be difficult to replace, especially for historically underfunded community colleges.
New America
For many rural communities, a community college is the only local public institution of higher education. Enabling these institutions to offer bachelor’s programs designed to meet local community and labor market needs can make earning a bachelor’s degree possible for rural students who might not otherwise pursue that goal.
OregonLive
As soon as current students graduate, Oregon’s largest college will end its Russian offerings as well as two career and technical education programs: music and sonic arts — combining sound, music and technology — and gerontology — the study of aging and older adults. Other programs, such as art, will reduce the classes offered.