The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
WSAW
The Wisconsin Technical College System said without federal funding, thousands of people in the state could lose access to education and workforce training.
Lumina Foundation (blog)
Early findings offer valuable insights into an underexplored world: the motivations, realities and aspirations of students in short-term workforce programs.
Missourinet
Missouri will soon cover up to the full cost of in-state college tuition and fees for emergency responders seeking certain majors. Gov. Mike Kehoe has signed a bill into law for police officers, firefighters, paramedics, 911 operators, and emergency medical technicians who are seeking their first license, associate or bachelor’s degree.
Spectrum News 1
In addition to free food, the Wisconsin college’s Connection Center offers help finding housing, jobs, child care and mental health resources. It also provides free clothes to students.