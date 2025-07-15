The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
WWLP
Community college enrollment among adult learners in Massachusetts has surged for a second consecutive year, with new data showing a nearly 40% increase in students taking advantage of the state’s tuition-free MassReconnect program.
WisPolitics
The Wisconsin Technical College System supports Wisconsin joining the coalition of states suing the Trump Administration to restore funding under the Adult Education and Family Literacy Act.
State policy for expanding access to high-demand jobs: The role of G3, GO Virginia and Virginia’s Community Colleges
Community College Research Center (blog)
Aligning efforts between different agencies and funding streams is neither automatic nor simple, but such efforts are important if states are to maximize the value of their workforce investments, according to a new CCRC brief.
Hechinger Report
Being able to get credit for prior learning is a huge potential recruiting tool.