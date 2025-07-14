Microsoft will provide $4B to schools, community colleges, tech colleges and nonprofits to extend AI
IBL News
The company, which develops the Copilot chatbot, is also launching the Microsoft Elevate Academy to provide AI skills training and certification to 20 million people.
Commentary: It should not be so hard to transfer from community college, so let’s remove the roadblocks
Hechinger Report
There are ways to solve the math problem that keeps far too many students from STEM careers.
Alabama Reflector
The chancellor of the Alabama Community College System says the final version of the budget reconciliation legislation did not include a provision increasing the credit hours needed to qualify, but other changes could be looming, such as federal funding cuts and more.
New America (blog)
With students who need child care to stay enrolled, and a workforce facing child care challenges, colleges and universities should tap into local early education advocacy efforts to help address the child care crisis.
Washington Post
The administration is trying to make good on the president’s campaign promise to use accreditation, a critical stamp of approval for colleges, to remake higher education.
Institute for Higher Education Policy (blog)
A look at how intergenerational wealth transfers affect students’ ability to meet basic needs and
how college students’ ability to build wealth over time varies by race, ethnicity and educational attainment.
