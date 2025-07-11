Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff July 11, 2025    Print

Apprenticeships for high schoolers are touted as the next big thing. One state leads the way
Hechinger Report
Indiana is trying to make apprenticeships a common offering in high school, but there are challenges, including a shortage of interested businesses.

As feds plan new measures to prevent financial aid fraud, colleges hope real students still enroll
EdSource
Asking students to jump through additional hoops to prove their identity could be a barrier, officials say.

Missouri Governor signs bipartisan education legislation into law
KSMU Radio
State-funded colleges will expand the number of courses universally transferable in Missouri with a charge from lawmakers to collaborate on five 60-credit-hour degree programs.

Big win for Richland County: Broadband internet coming to U.S. 30 corridor
Mansfield News Journal
How a statewide broadband idea started in 2023 by Dorey Diab, president of Ohio’s North Central Technical College, recently landed $20 million in state funding to make the plan a reality.

Salt Lake Community College Prison Education Program continues to offer instruction – and hope
The City Journals
The SLCC Prison Education Program began as a small pilot effort in 2017. This past year, more than 200 incarcerated students participated in SLCC courses offered at the prison.

The bridgeable divide between higher education and work
Governing
Employers aren’t happy with the skills today’s college graduates bring to the workplace. A few states are addressing the problem with effective work-based learning programs.

Physics bachelor’s: Two-year colleges as a starting point
American Institute of Physics (AIP)
Data from AIP show that about 13% of all physics bachelor’s degree recipients during the 2020–21 and 2021–22 academic years took classes at a two-year college after high school but before enrolling in a four-year program.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.