Hechinger Report
Indiana is trying to make apprenticeships a common offering in high school, but there are challenges, including a shortage of interested businesses.
EdSource
Asking students to jump through additional hoops to prove their identity could be a barrier, officials say.
KSMU Radio
State-funded colleges will expand the number of courses universally transferable in Missouri with a charge from lawmakers to collaborate on five 60-credit-hour degree programs.
Mansfield News Journal
How a statewide broadband idea started in 2023 by Dorey Diab, president of Ohio’s North Central Technical College, recently landed $20 million in state funding to make the plan a reality.
The City Journals
The SLCC Prison Education Program began as a small pilot effort in 2017. This past year, more than 200 incarcerated students participated in SLCC courses offered at the prison.
Governing
Employers aren’t happy with the skills today’s college graduates bring to the workplace. A few states are addressing the problem with effective work-based learning programs.
American Institute of Physics (AIP)
Data from AIP show that about 13% of all physics bachelor’s degree recipients during the 2020–21 and 2021–22 academic years took classes at a two-year college after high school but before enrolling in a four-year program.