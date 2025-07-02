Headlines

By Daily Staff July 2, 2025

Strength in numbers: How to build a stronger rural America through economic partnerships
WorkingNation
Community colleges in any community – but particularly in rural communities – are anchor organizations and should be engaged in conversations about what the future looks like and what talent opportunities are needed and what training is needed.

Arizona budget allocates over $28M in funding for Maricopa Community Colleges
KTAR
The funding totals over $28 million. The largest chunks are going to STEM programs, adult education and the Arizona Teachers Academy. Other funding will expand scholarship opportunities and dual-enrollment courses.

Austin Community College joins fight against DOJ and Texas
Inside Higher Ed
Backed by civil rights groups, Texas undocumented students and Austin Community College are pushing back on the speedy dismantling of in-state tuition benefits for noncitizens.

NWTC announces academic changes to strengthen student outcomes and industry connections
WBAY
Effective July 1, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College will recognize its academic affairs and workforce development divisions into six newly established colleges. The change aims to create stronger pathways into and beyond the institution — aligning programs with industry needs, expanding student opportunities, and ensuring long-term success for graduates and the communities they serve.

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
