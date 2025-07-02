The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
WorkingNation
Community colleges in any community – but particularly in rural communities – are anchor organizations and should be engaged in conversations about what the future looks like and what talent opportunities are needed and what training is needed.
KTAR
The funding totals over $28 million. The largest chunks are going to STEM programs, adult education and the Arizona Teachers Academy. Other funding will expand scholarship opportunities and dual-enrollment courses.
Inside Higher Ed
Backed by civil rights groups, Texas undocumented students and Austin Community College are pushing back on the speedy dismantling of in-state tuition benefits for noncitizens.
WBAY
Effective July 1, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College will recognize its academic affairs and workforce development divisions into six newly established colleges. The change aims to create stronger pathways into and beyond the institution — aligning programs with industry needs, expanding student opportunities, and ensuring long-term success for graduates and the communities they serve.