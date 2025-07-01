The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
IndyStar
Some of Indiana’s public colleges have decided to cut or consolidate about a fifth of the state’s degree programs ahead of a new state law that took effect July 1. Many of the degree programs were on the chopping block because they didn’t have enough students enrolled in them. Ivy Tech Community College cut 10 programs.
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa community college leaders and advocates say they were left out of conversations that led to the list of eligible career fields for the state’s Last-Dollar Scholarship program being cut down by one-third. The Iowa Workforce Development Board voted to eliminate several jobs even though, according to community college officials, the program is likely to keep its streak of being underspent.
South Carolina Daily Gazette
Dual enrollment has grown to around 19,000 South Carolina high school students since it started 20 years ago. To spur more growth, legislators added $3 million annually to the new budget.
WSYR
New York’s free community college program, aimed at boosting access to higher education and strengthening the workforce, kicked off on Tuesday. The initiative, part of the state’s budget, is designed to help adult learners without a prior degree gain the skills needed for high-demand industries.