Funding roundup

A $5.7 million federal investment will unite community colleges in north Texas to reshape healthcare education.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, the PATH (Partners in Advancing Talent in Healthcare) Project unites Dallas College, Tarrant County College, Navarro College and Hill College, along with the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, in an effort to expand access, improve equity and meet the demand for skilled healthcare professionals.

“This is what barrier-busting business looks like: collaboration across institutions, innovation in workforce development and a shared commitment to equity and access in healthcare,” said Dallas College Chancellor Justin H. Lonon.

The four-year grant will deliver targeted training, build innovative career pathways and directly support students through more than $1.3 million in tuition assistance. It will serve thousands of students across north Texas, particularly low-income individuals, first-generation college students and aspiring healthcare professionals from historically underserved areas.

The PATH project will run through 2029.

Kentucky

Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) has received a $1.36 million grant from the U.S. Education Department through its Federal TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) program, aims to remove barriers for first-generation, low-income and disabled college students as they pursue higher education.

The funding will allow SKYCTC to serve 140 eligible students each year through the TRIO SSS program.

The college has received two other TRIO grants: the Educational Opportunity Centers and Upward Bound Math and Science. These provide a robust support network that serves students in high school, adult learners and traditional college students through college graduation and beyond.

Illinois

Sandburg (formerly Carl Sandberg College) will use a $1.8 million grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to create an agriculture tech-focused incubator in downtown Galesburg.

The goal of the incubator — known as the 518 Collective, a nod to Sandburg District No. 518 — is to help individuals and early-stage companies succeed. It will provide physical workspace, business development services, workforce ​trainings, mentorship and networking opportunities.

“The 518 Collective will be more than a building; it’ll be a collaborative space where farmers, founders, students and industry partners can innovate side-by-side,” said Vice President of Advancement Eric Johnson. “Together we’ll stimulate high-quality jobs, strengthen our rural economy and ensure the spirit of progress reaches every corner of District 518.”

Massachusetts

Middlesex Community College (MCC) has received a $200,000 grant to help students enrolled in entrepreneurship associate degree and certificate programs. The grant is part of Cummings Foundation’s $30 million grant program to boost organizations in the greater Boston area.

With the funding, MCC can support students interested in launching and growing their businesses by providing guidance and financial assistance, as well as connecting them to resources, such as mentors and networking opportunities.

Nebraska

A $1.53 million TRIO Student Support Services grant to Central Community College (CCC) renews the college’s efforts to help students reach their educational goals.

CCC received its first federal TRIO SSS grant in 2000. The college can accept up to 186 students each year into its SSS program. Over the past 25 years, the TRIO program has likely served more than 1,600 students, according to Krynn Larsen, CCC’s TRIO area director.

New Jersey

Representatives from Jersey Central Power & Light visited County College of Morris (CCM) recently to present a $20,000 grant on behalf of the FirstEnergy Foundation for the college’s Promise Programs.

The Promise Programs help Morris County high school students prepare for college with activities including tutoring, field trips and community-based service projects. Students also are provided with CCM scholarships to assist with tuition.

Jersey Central Power & Light officials deliver a check to County College of Morris President Anthony J. Iacono (far right) to fund activities for high school students. (Photo: CCM)

New York

SUNY Westchester Community College has received a $306,514 federal TRIO Student Support Services grant.

Since 2000, the TRIO SSS program at SUNY WCC has served more than 1,000 students, providing tutoring, financial aid help, counseling, mentoring and career exploration.

“SUNY WCC TRIO is a key contributor to the doubling of our graduation rate as we prioritize student success and completion,” said President Belinda Miles.

North Carolina

As a former Southwestern Community College (SCC), Susan Fouts is keenly aware of how SCC changes lives.

Now with Blue Ridge Premier Realty, Fouts and her colleagues, Angie Hambling and Renee Corbin, donated $1,000 to Southwestern’s College & Career Readiness program, which helps students get ready for college classes and careers.

“Increasing education attainment increases chances of owning a home,” Fouts said. “Literacy and high school diploma attainment are critical.”

Ohio

The Education Department has awarded Zane State College a federal TRIO Student Support Services grant totaling $272,364, allowing the college to continue providing individualized services to students.

“This grant strengthens our ability to walk alongside students who often face the steepest challenges in higher education,” said Heather Merry, chief student affairs officer. “It means we can continue offering personalized support that helps students persist, graduate, and step into meaningful careers.”