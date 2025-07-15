Creative approaches to house students

Community college leaders have long realized that the more barriers to success they can eliminate, the more likely students are to graduate. Now, a growing number of colleges are adding housing insecurity to the list of barriers they’re tackling by providing stable, safe and affordable housing options for students.

The number of community colleges that offer student housing is on the rise. Many two-year colleges are building dormitories on campus. As of 2023, nearly three of 10 public community colleges (28.1%) offered on-campus housing, up from 22.8% in 2010, according to an analysis of federal data by the American Association of Community Colleges.

Others have taken more creative approaches by partnering with outside organizations to house students, such as four-year colleges, housing placement services and even companies like Airbnb.

Whatever the model, campus leaders note that stable housing is something many students desperately need.

“We already help students with services such as transportation and emergency aid,” said Carmen Velasquez, director of student advocacy for Palo Alto College in Texas, part of the Alamo Colleges District. “But if students don’t have a stable place to lay their head at night, then their mind and heart won’t be in the game.”

Leveraging vouchers

All five colleges in the Alamo Colleges District have a student advocacy center that provides mental health counseling, case management services, a food pantry and a clothes closet where students can borrow professional-looking attire for job interviews or workplace environments. In 2021, the district added housing placement to this list of student supports.

At Palo Alto College, up to 8% of the college’s 11,000 students have self-identified as being housing insecure, Velasquez said. But she believes the scope of the challenge is even larger than students report.

“If you’re couch surfing from house to house, then you don’t really have stable housing,” she noted.

The district has partnered with Opportunity Home San Antonio, a local housing authority, to provide students in need with federal Section 8 housing assistance vouchers and a list of apartments that accept them. Opportunity Home San Antonio also fast-tracks students into the program, because otherwise, it can take a few years for students to become eligible for the vouchers.

“Obviously, our students can’t wait that long,” Velasquez said.

What’s more, the district uses grant funds and donations to provide students with “starter kits” of items they’ll need to live on their own, such as pillows, sheets, blankets, utensils and cookware.

“Once we focused on housing, we saw our retention rates rise,” Velasquez said.

Using four-year institutions

Providing affordable housing options for students is an extension of meeting Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, said Jason Zelesky, dean of student affairs at Mount Wachusett Community College (MWCC) in Massachusetts.

“Housing in Massachusetts is far from ample — and not very affordable,” he pointed out.

Four years ago, MWCC partnered with Fitchburg State University and LUK Inc., a nonprofit social service agency, to identify up to 10 high-need students each year — many of whom were transitioning out of foster care — and provide them with housing, scholarship aid and counseling using state grant money earmarked for this purpose.

The partnership has proven so successful that MWCC and Fitchburg State have expanded on it to provide housing for students whose needs aren’t as urgent.

Under the new Community College Housing Program, Fitchburg State is making dorm rooms available for MWCC students who need affordable housing. Students can live on the Fitchburg State campus, which is 14 miles from MWCC, year-round or just during the school year, and they can even choose a meal plan if they want. Students pay the normal rate for room and board at the university, which averages $15,000 per year.

Mount Wachusett Community College President James Vander Hooven and Fitchburg State University President Donna Hodge this spring signed a new housing agreement between the two Massachusetts institutions. (Photo: Fitchburg State)

“They’re getting parking, high-speed Internet access, heat, safety and security,” Zelesky said. “They also have full access to the Fitchburg State rec center, gym and library, as well as all campus events. The rooms are fully furnished, so students don’t have to pay for furniture — they can just move right in. The bathrooms are cleaned for them, and they can engage in student life. They can even use financial aid to help pay for their housing expenses. It’s really a great deal. Our students can’t find a fully furnished apartment with all incidentals included for $1,250 a month.”

Not only does the program offer stable and affordable housing, but it enables students who want to transfer to a four-year institution to enjoy the benefits of campus living during their first two years of college as well. And it’s a win for all parties involved, as Fitchburg State anticipates that many MWCC students will finish their bachelor’s degree with the university if they’re already living on campus.

The program launched during the spring 2025 semester with three student participants, and Fitchburg State can accommodate about 150 in all. That number could fluctuate depending on how full the university’s dorm rooms are in a given semester.

One of the three initial participants needed alternative housing because she was a victim of domestic violence.

“She moved into a Fitchburg State dorm room later than same day, and she didn’t miss a single class here,” Zelesky said.

But the partnership also fills other, less exigent needs. For instance, MWCC offers a highly sought-after, two-year media arts degree with top-notch facilities that draws students from all over the Northeast.

“We’ve had students live in hotels from Monday through Wednesday so they could take that program,” Zelesky said. Now, students from outside the community can enroll in MWCC courses and have a safe, affordable place to live full-time.

Partnering with private companies

At LaGuardia Community College (LCC) in New York City, about 15% to 20% of students self-identify as housing insecure. But, as in the Alamo Colleges District, officials believe the actual number is higher.

“Housing seems to be one of the most pressing issues affecting our students,” said Rhonda Mouton, director of LaGuardia CARES, a campus-based organization that provides wraparound supports for LCC students. “Housing is very expensive here in New York City, and students typically have low wages.”

In 2023, the college partnered with vacation rental service Airbnb to provide housing to eligible students. The goal of the partnership is to support as many qualifying students as possible, prioritizing those who are experiencing housing instability — and Mouton said the college can place up to 15 students in an Airbnb property per semester.

One of the many apartment buildings in Queens, New York City, where Airbnb has placed LaGuardia Community College students. (Photo: LaGuardia Community College)

Capital construction projects often take years to complete, said Vice President of Student Affairs Alexis McLean, and space is at a premium in New York City. The college’s partnership with Airbnb has helped students find immediate housing that meets their needs.

The program is administered through LaGuardia CARES. Once a student is identified as eligible, LaGuardia CARES helps place them in an Airbnb listing that fits their requirements. Airbnb reimburses hosts directly for the costs of the stay, up to $1,700 per month per student — and the company has contributed $200,000 toward the initiative since it began.

“Housing is a fundamental need,” Airbnb said in a statement. “Without it, everything else becomes harder, especially earning a degree. In a city where more than 18 percent of students have experienced homelessness and over half have faced housing insecurity, this partnership is helping students stay focused on their education instead of worrying about where they’ll sleep at night.”

Keys to success

Community colleges that provide housing options have found that students need more than just a stable and affordable place to live. To be successful, they also need the skills required to live on their own.

The Alamo Colleges District goes beyond placing students in housing and supplying them with federal vouchers. It also encourages them to take budgeting courses taught by local banks.

“We’re trying to get them to realize what being an adult is about,” Velasquez said. “We want them to be successful, and getting them a housing voucher is just the first step. Many of our students have never lived on their own before.”

Community college administrators also note that leadership must be committed to helping students thrive beyond the classroom.

“It starts at the top,” McLean said. “We’re fortunate to have a president who’s extremely passionate about serving our students effectively.”