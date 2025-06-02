Students take the lead on Pell advocacy

At Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), our mission is to recognize academic excellence and provide students with opportunities to grow—and to lead. And when it comes to leadership, advocacy is where we believe it must begin.

We know our members care deeply about the issues that shape their futures. But too often, they lack the tools and knowledge to advocate effectively. That’s why we recently launched Advocacy Edge, a step-by-step online course designed to build confidence and competence in student advocacy. With more than 8,000 students already enrolled or completed, it’s quickly becoming one of our most popular learning experiences. And it couldn’t have come at a more critical time.

I know I am speaking to the choir that we are more than disappointed to see any sort of reduction in Pell funding as part of the reconciliation bill passed by the U.S. House a few days ago. These proposals could make college harder to access for millions of students — and we knew PTK members wouldn’t want to sit this one out.

Helping students take action

To help students take immediate action, we launched the PTK Advocacy Center, a powerful new platform that makes it easier than ever for members to speak directly to their legislators about how the proposed changes in Pell will affect their futures.

The PTK Advocacy Center is a hub designed for action. Here’s what students can do on the site:

Choose a letter that matches their story — whether they receive Pell, work part time or full time, care for children or others, or are simply allies who care.

Add their personal experience to make the letter their own.

Submit it directly to their elected officials with just a few clicks.

We’ve made it easy, fast and impactful.

PTK students are more than scholars — they’re advocates. And with 45% of our members receiving Pell grants, they are among the most vulnerable to these proposed changes. The Advocacy Center gives them a real way to be heard at the highest levels of government. When thousands of students speak up, it doesn’t just send a message. It starts a movement.

Visit the PTK Advocacy Center and help us empower students to take the lead on Pell advocacy. Their future, and the future of millions of others, depends on it.