Students foggy about non-degree programs

New findings from a survey of U.S. learners indicate that colleges may need to improve communication around credit requirements, transferability and alternative credentials to retain college students and bring back those who have stopped out or decided not to attend altogether.

Sixty percent of stop-outs — individual who left college before completing a degree — said they would return to college if provided clearer program completion details, according to the survey by higher education technology provide Ellucian and EMI Research Solution, which polled 1,501 learners, including current college students, graduates, high school students, stop-out and opt-outs (those who never enrolled in college).

Stop-outs also appeared to be unclear about what credits they’ve earned and about transferring credits. Only 22% of them know what credits they still need to complete, and just 15% fully understand the credit transfer process, according to the findings.

Cost was also a factor for stop-outs, with nearly a quarter (23%) saying they cannot afford upfront costs — with 15% saying they are already too burdened by student debt to return to school.

Cost was also the top barrier cited for 56% of opt-out students, with 53% of high school students who do not plan to attend college also noting expense as the primary barrier. But learners may not be aware of shorter and frequently less-expensive postsecondary options. The survey found more than half (52%) of opt-outs are unaware of non-degree programs, which could be a way for colleges to engage with them, according to the researchers.

Stop-outs aren’t the only learners fuzzy about non-degree programs: 74% of current college students can’t clearly define non-degree programs, the findings showed. But, once informed, learners appear to support non-degree options — 79% of graduates, 67% of current college students, 72% of stop-outs and 58% of opt-outs said they now see the value in non-degree programs.