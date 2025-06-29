Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki June 29, 2025 Print Photos from institutional members of the American Association of Community Colleges. Krista Kiessling (left), director of the Owens Community College Center for Campus and Community Connections, and Owens student Mike Young at the college’s beehives on the Toledo, Ohio, campus. (Photo: Owens) Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey commended Wallace State Community College and President Vicki Karolewics (right) for the college’s outstanding accomplishments, including being named a Rising Star by the Aspen Institute for the 2025 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. (Photo: Wallace State) Ninety new firefighters and their families and friends celebrate graduating from Bucks County Community College. The Pennsylvania college is the largest provider of fire and emergency services training and certification in the state, training about 45,000 first responders. (Photo: BCCC) Four students from Houston City College’s Coleman College of Health Sciences set a precedent as the first students from a two-year institution to attend the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine Summer Institute this month. (Photo: HCC) North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall visited Central Carolina Community College to engage with local entrepreneurs and learn about the collaborative efforts supporting small business development in the region. (Photo: CCCC) Faculty and administrators look on as Pamela Monaco, president of New Jersey’s Ocean County College, and Michael Palladino, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Stockton University, announce new articulation agreements this month. (Photo: OCC) In Washington, Bellevue College’s Model United Nations student program took home a Distinguished Delegation Award at the 2025 National Model United Nations Conference held in New York this spring. (Photo: Bellevue College) The Monroe County Justice Center and Cleveland State Community College have partnered to provide vocational training for inmates to prepare them for successful re-entry into the workforce after incarceration. Thirty-one inmates have already participated in six boot camps, including two welding boot camps comprised of an all-female group. (Photo: Cleveland State) Instructors and students at Randolph Community College’s Emergency Services Training Center, where the North Carolina college holds its basic law enforcement training (BELT). RCC recently celebrated the graduation of its 98th BELT. The cohort is the first in the state to graduate under curriculum reforms that took effect in January. (Photo: RCC)