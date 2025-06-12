Reporter’s notebook

A new airport ground support equipment certificate

A new airport ground support equipment certificate

South Seattle College (SSC) is partnering with the Port of Seattle on a new certificate program in airport ground support equipment to address industry labor shortages and provide upskilling opportunities for incumbent workers.

The certificate takes three full-time quarters to complete and prepares students for careers such as airport ground support equipment technicians, heavy equipment technicians, high-voltage electrical technicians and mechanical maintenance engineers. It is the first publicly offered training program of its kind in the United States, according to the college.

SSC said the program is built on strong industry partnerships, including the Port of Seattle, Port Jobs & Airport University, Paccar, Peterbilt Motors Company, Kenworth Truck Company, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Alaska Airlines and United Airlines.

A central hub for training in transportation careers

Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) recently broke ground on a new Transportation Technology Center that’s being constructed on the campus of new career and technical education (CTE) high school.

The partnerships between CNM and Rio Rancho Public Schools will provide high school students with convenient access to the college’s CTE progams and skilled trades programs that lead directly to in-demand careers in the local economy. The new Transportation Technology Center, scheduled to open in fall 2026, will house the colleges automotive technology and electric vehicle technology programs, as well as some introductory courses from the diesel equipment technology program.

In August, students in Rio Rancho’s RioTECH program will begin taking CNM classes in welding, carpentry, plumbing, HVAC, electrical trades, computer science and digital media. Unlike traditional CTE and trades programs that often require travel for high school students, RioTECH students will complete all coursework at the new school, allowing for seamless integration of technical training and core academics, according to officials.

In addition, CNM’s dual-credit classes are tuition-free, creating a path for students to graduate from high school with industry-recognized credentials, certificates or even associate degrees.

Austin college’s executive vice chancellor for the future

The Austin Community College (ACC) District has launched a new leadership role: executive vice chancellor for the future, a first at any community college in the U.S.

The new role reflects a structural shift in how ACC approaches leadership, strategy and student success, according to the college. It will include scenario planning, thought leadership, institutional strategy and collaboration with national leaders and other colleges.

Monique Reeves is the first in the new position, focusing on “strategic foresight, future-ready education models, and cross-sector partnerships that better align learning with earning,” according to a release. Reeves previously served as ACC’s provost, with expertise in workforce innovation and digital transformation.

“We are living in a moment of political, economic and technological upheaval, and higher education is at a crossroads,” said ACC Chancellor Russell Lowery-Hart. “If we don’t challenge our institutions to think differently and plan boldly, we will not survive. Dr. Reeves will help us do just that. She’s not just preparing ACC for the future, she’s helping redefine what the future of education can be.”

New ED appointees include some familiar faces

The U.S. Education Department (ED) last week announced additional appointees who will oversee or advise on higher education policies. Among them is a West Virginia community college president who served at ED during the first Trump administration.

Lindsey Burke is now deputy chief of staff for policy and programs. She comes from the Heritage Foundation, where she was most recently director of the Center for Education Policy and the Mark A. Kolokotrones Fellow in Education. She previously served on Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s transition steering committee and was appointed to serve on the Youngkin landing team for education.

Jeffrey Andrade is deputy assistant secretary for policy, planning and innovation in the Office of Postsecondary Education. Over his 40-plus-year career in education and workforce development, Andrade has served in various roles at ED, Congress and in the private sector. On Capitol Hill, he was a senior Republican staffer on the House Education and Workforce Committee, helping to draft and negotiate reauthorizations of the Higher Education Act, Workforce Investment Act and other legislation, according to a department release. He also drafted the landmark legislation that created the federal government’s first performance-based organization, ED’s Federal Student Aid office.

Christopher J. McCaghren comes in as deputy assistant secretary for higher education programs. He most recently was CEO of a higher education consulting firm. He previously served in the first Trump administration as acting assistant secretary for postsecondary education and deputy assistant secretary for higher education programs. He also has served in various administrative positions at the University of Mobile and Samford University.

Nicholas “Nick” Moore is now deputy assistant secretary for career, technical and adult education. He most recently was director of the Governor’s Office of Education and Workforce Transformation (GOEWT) under Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. Moore has focused on aligning Alabama’s education and workforce programs, implementing Alabama’s state longitudinal database system, establishing Alabama’s non-degree credential quality and transparency system, and curating a competency-based education and skills-based hiring system in Alabama, according to the release. He also has Capitol Hill experience in both the House and Senate.

Jason Delisle is chief economist and senior adviser in the Office of the Under Secretary. He has held senior positions at several think tanks, including the American Enterprise Institute and the Urban Institute, focusing on the federal student loan program, college enrollment and pricing, the for-profit higher education sector and international higher education systems. He also has served as a staffer in the House and Senate.

Casey K. Sacks, president of BridgeValley Community and Technical College in West Virginia, will serve as a senior policy advisor on workforce and AI. She previously was deputy assistant secretary for community colleges at ED, focusing on work related to workforce development, career and technical education, adult education and prison education. Sacks has also served as vice chancellor for the West Virginia Community and Technical College System and at the Colorado Community College System in academic affairs.