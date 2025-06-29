Newsmakers

CEO on the move

O. John Maduko, president of Connecticut State Community College (CT State), has been appointed interim chancellor for Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, which comprises the community college system, four state universities and an online institution. His term, which begins July 1, is for one year.

“President Maduko has a proven record of accomplishment of leading institutions through periods of change. As CT State’s inaugural president, he led a team that built one, unified community college that is rooted in access, opportunity and community,” said Marty Guay, chair of the Connecticut Board of Regents for Higher Education. “As the system’s next interim leader, he will provide the steady leadership and vision needed to position students, faculty and staff and administrators for success during this time of transition.”

Under Maduko’s leadership, CT State has made strides in student success, institutional progress and workforce development, including increases in enrollment and retention rates, increases in earned student credentials and expansion in advanced manufacturing training.

Prior to CT State, Maduko was vice president for academic and student affairs at Minnesota State Community and Technical College. He has also served as faculty, dean, vice president and vice chancellor at four-year and two-year institutions.

New CEO

Cory Homer is the next president of Sussex County Community College (SCCC), following his service as the New York college’s interim president since January.

Homer has served at the college for more than 11 years, previously as vice president of student success and institutional effectiveness. His leadership in that role helped drive a period of sustained enrollment growth, including a 6% increase in full-time equivalent enrollment and a 3% increase in total headcount in spring 2025 compared to the previous year, according to the college.

Under his leadership as interim CEO, SCCC has seen dual-enrollment and career pathway programs expand, improvements to campus facilities and strengthening of student services, including the introduction of proactive academic advising, early-alert systems and enhanced financial aid support.

Homer also represents SCCC at the national level through his work with the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships Research Commission, supporting the development of college-high school academic partnerships, according to the college.

Over his career at SCCC, Homer has also served as associate vice president and associate dean of institutional effectiveness, marketing, enrollment management and distance learning. In addition, he has held the positions of director of institutional research, planning, assessment and distance learning, and associate director of institutional research and assessment.

Homer is also the mayor of Matamoras, Pennsylvania, a position he’s held since January 2024.

Appointment

Thaddeus Jefferson is now director of recruitment at Jackson State Community College in Tennessee. He most recently was senior director of admissions and recruitment for South Carolina State University.