Newsmakers

iStock

By Matthew Dembicki June 15, 2025    Print

New CEO

Clinton R. Hayes will become the fourth president of Southwest Virginia Community College (SWCC), effective July 1. He is currently provost/senior vice president of academic affairs at Somerset Community College (SCC) in Kentucky, a post he has held since 2019.

Hayes has served at SCC — his alma mater — since 2007, holding various administrative positions, including interim provost/chief academic officer, associate provost/chief learning officer, associate dean of academic affairs in the division of mathematics and natural sciences, and director of institutional effectiveness and research. He also has taught biology programs at the college. In addition, Hayes was an adjunct instructor and graduate assistant at Eastern Kentucky University.

“I’m so impressed with Dr. Hayes’ dedication and long experience in serving the educational needs of people in a part of eastern Kentucky that’s similar to Southwest Virginia,” SWCC local advisory board Chair Randall Hillman said in a release. “He really knows what our people need in terms of academic and workforce training, and we’re thrilled that he’ll be joining our community.”

Kudos

Bill Seymour, who retired as president of Cleveland State Community College (Tennessee) in 2022, was recently honored when the college dedicated its multi-purpose room in the Health and Science Center to him. Seymour was the sixth president of the college from 2014 to 2022. He was instrumental in securing the funding to build the center, the first new classroom building on the Cleveland campus in more than 47 years.

Appointment

Gary Verón is the new athletic director at Salt Lake Community College. He previously served for four years as a senior administrator at Brigham Young University, where he led its Built4Life program and name, image and likeness initiatives.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Matthew Dembicki
Matthew Dembicki edits Community College Daily and serves as associate vice president of communications for the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.