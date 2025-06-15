Newsmakers

New CEO

Clinton R. Hayes will become the fourth president of Southwest Virginia Community College (SWCC), effective July 1. He is currently provost/senior vice president of academic affairs at Somerset Community College (SCC) in Kentucky, a post he has held since 2019.

Hayes has served at SCC — his alma mater — since 2007, holding various administrative positions, including interim provost/chief academic officer, associate provost/chief learning officer, associate dean of academic affairs in the division of mathematics and natural sciences, and director of institutional effectiveness and research. He also has taught biology programs at the college. In addition, Hayes was an adjunct instructor and graduate assistant at Eastern Kentucky University.

“I’m so impressed with Dr. Hayes’ dedication and long experience in serving the educational needs of people in a part of eastern Kentucky that’s similar to Southwest Virginia,” SWCC local advisory board Chair Randall Hillman said in a release. “He really knows what our people need in terms of academic and workforce training, and we’re thrilled that he’ll be joining our community.”

Kudos

Bill Seymour, who retired as president of Cleveland State Community College (Tennessee) in 2022, was recently honored when the college dedicated its multi-purpose room in the Health and Science Center to him. Seymour was the sixth president of the college from 2014 to 2022. He was instrumental in securing the funding to build the center, the first new classroom building on the Cleveland campus in more than 47 years.

Appointment

Gary Verón is the new athletic director at Salt Lake Community College. He previously served for four years as a senior administrator at Brigham Young University, where he led its Built4Life program and name, image and likeness initiatives.