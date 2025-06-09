Newsmakers

CEO on the move

Michael S. Brophy has been named the eighth president of Hudson Valley Community College, effective August 1.

He brings more than 35 years of experience in higher education to the New York college and currently serves as president of Hilbert College in Buffalo. At Hilbert, a Catholic college, Brophy increased enrollment by 30%, enrolling the largest first-year class in the college’s history; increased non-degree enrollment by more than 200%; eliminated the school’s historic operating deficit; and maintained tuition rates below the national average. He also worked to extend dual enrollment and apprenticeships with Buffalo Public Schools.

Over his career, Brophy has also served as president of Benedictine University and Marymount California University, dean and executive officer of the University of Wisconsin Baraboo campus, associate provost at Long Island University, and dean of enrollment at SUNY Canton.

“With his extensive experience in higher education and a clear understanding of Hudson Valley’s essential role in the region, Dr. Brophy is well prepared to lead the college into its next chapter,” said Neil Kelleher, chair of the college’s board of trustees.

New CEOs

Daryl Minus will become the sixth president of Virginia’s Eastern Shore Community College, effective July 1. He is currently vice president of enrollment management and student success at Southside Virginia Community College.

Minus has more than 20 years of experience in higher education, with leadership roles in Virginia, North Carolina and California’s community college systems, according to a release. His experience includes education assistance branch manager/education services officer at the U.S. Marine Corps Community Services; vice president of student services and enrollment management at Cape Fear Community College; vice president and executive vice president for learning and student success/chief academic officer at Craven Community College; dean of student services at Tidewater Community College; dean of counseling at Chabot College; and dean of learning support services at Bakersfield College. In addition, Minus was an adjunct faculty member at Craven Community College and the University of Maryland.

“Dr. Minus brings a wealth of experience and a visionary approach to Eastern Shore Community College,” said Odell “Ray” Wood, chair of the Eastern Shore Community College advisory board. “His dedication to fostering educational excellence will help ESCC expand program opportunities for our students and further strengthen our ties in the community. I’m truly excited to see the positive impact his leadership will have on our students and the community.”

Victoria Walsh will become the seventh president of New York’s Columbia-Greene Community College, as of July 1. She is currently the college’s provost and senior vice president of academic and student affairs.

Walsh has extensive experience in higher education, specializing in strategy development, change management and leading institutional transformation, according to the college. She has a proven track record of leading teams and organizations to achieve their educational mission and vision through innovative solutions and strategic initiatives.

In her current position, Walsh was instrumental in working with campus leadership in the development and implementation of the campus’ Institutional Sustainability Plan, which promotes internal efficiency and provides opportunities for institutional growth.

Walsh has led strategic external initiatives that have advanced Columbia-Greene through philanthropy and enrollment-generating partnerships, the college said. She has extensive experience forging mutually beneficial relationships with key institutions and political influencers.

Walsh also serves as a peer evaluator for the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and is a member of the New York State Chief Academic Officers’ Association.

Interim presidents

A. Clifton Myles will become interim president of Denmark Technical College, effective July 1. He currently is the South Carolina college’s provost and executive vice president for administration and innovation, as well as chief strategy officer.

Since joining Denmark Tech in 2019, Myles has been central in the institution’s transformation, helping to shape its strategic direction, elevating its academic profile and building infrastructure that empowers students to succeed, according to the college. He also has led the development of several high-impact initiatives designed to enhance the student experience and create pathways to economic and personal success, such as the college’s Pathways program. In addition, he helped to launch Denmark Tech’s Center of Energy.

Josh Welker will become interim president at John Wood Community College (JWCC), as of July 1. He currently serves as the Illinois college’s dean of business services and institutional effectiveness.

Welker joined JWCC in 2009 as an institutional researcher and advanced to director of institutional effectiveness in 2011. He was appointed to the role of business director in 2015.

“Josh has successfully and loyally served the College for 15 years in institutional effectiveness, business and operational roles, and will do a fantastic job keeping the positive momentum going during this transition,” Bob Rhea, chair of JWCC board, said in a release. “This focus was the highest priority identified by our current leadership team. His character, credibility, and knowledge of our college community offers immense, immediate value.”

Appointments

John Bryant has been named vice president of finance and administration at Waubonsee Community College (Illinois) after serving in an interim role since May 2024. Before Waubonsee, Bryant was university controller/chief business officer at Aurora University.

Kristine Gyolai will serve as interim provost and vice president of academic affairs at Minnesota’s Normandale Community College, as of July 14. She currently serves at Minneapolis College, where she has held the dual roles of academic dean of design and the arts and dean of online education and instructional support.

Shane Hall is the new vice president for the Williamson Campus and community engagement at Tennessee’s Columbia State Community College. He previously was the college’s dean of written, oral and digital communication.