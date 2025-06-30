The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
WICS
The legislative package, which includes HB 2967, HB 3096, HB 3097 and HB 3522, was signed in collaboration with the Illinois Board of Higher Education, the Illinois Community College Board, the Illinois Student Assistance Commission, community college presidents, and legislators.
Work Shift
New research from the Burning Glass Institute has reinvigorated discussions about which non-degree credentials pay off in the labor market, while also highlighting how hard it is to design data sets for real-world use.
CalMatters
Experts say companies often base their pricing on what they think colleges are willing to pay.
Commentary: Don’t stop at earnings: Why congressional Republicans must tackle student debt in reconciliation
New America (blog)
When students enroll in college, they’re making an investment in their futures — one that’s supposed to lead to better jobs, higher incomes, and greater financial security. But when federal dollars flow to programs that leave students worse off than if they hadn’t enrolled at all, something has clearly gone wrong.