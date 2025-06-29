Cap Times
The Wisconsin Technical College System is asking lawmakers for a $45 million boost in state money over the next two years. But the legislature’s budget writing committee recently approved a roughly $8.3 million increase.
The House bill would increase the number of credit hours students must take each semester from 12 to 15 and could strain those who work, parent, suffer financial distress or otherwise find it difficult to increase their course loads, according to the American Association of Community Colleges.
“At community colleges, we’re about careers, we’re about jobs, we’re about getting people into the workforce and if they can’t afford to access the education, then we certainly can’t get them into the workforce,” said Forsyth Technical Community College President Janet Spriggs.
Federal education data releases have slowed dramatically, with major gaps in the 2024 Digest and Condition of Education report.
A petition drive seeking the repeal of a recent Ohio law banning diversity, equity and inclusion programs as well as faculty strikes at public colleges and universities has fallen short of the signatures needed to place it before voters.
Some colleges have purchased Turnitin’s plagiarism prevention software for decades. Costs have added up.
The initiative, known as Floodbuster 1, is led by SCC professor Eric Wooldridge. It responds to the need for housing that can withstand severe weather conditions, highlighted by the 2022 floods and the recent deadly EF-4 tornado in southeastern Kentucky.
The Federal Aviation Administration has granted Southwest Tennessee Community College a provisional Part 141 designation, making it the first two-year college in Tennessee and the only one in west Tennessee with this certification.
It will raise tuition by $10.77 per credit hour, resulting in an additional $97 per semester for students enrolled in nine credit hours.