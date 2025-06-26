Homeroom (U.S. Education Department blog)
The 2026–27 FAFSA, which the U.S. Education Department plans to release by October 1, comes with two major improvements: instant identity verification and simplified contributor process, writes James Bergeron, ED’s acting under secretary and acting federal student aid chief operating officer.
Work Shift
Austin Community College, which has been building the semiconductor workforce in the Silicon Hills for a decade, says there’s no plug-and-play solution, but there is an urgent need for a cross-regional network to address the looming talent shortage.
Plastics Today
Central Community College’s bootcamp-style program, with hands-on training that creates a pipeline of ready-to-work technicians, exceeds enrollment expectations.
Higher Ed Dive
A new eight-year study found that 46% of students in a program featuring intensive advising and financial support earned a diploma, compared with just 31% who didn’t participate.
California colleges worry about lawsuit challenging funding for campuses with many Hispanic students
EdSource
California colleges since 1995 have received more than $600 million in federal grants through the Hispanic Serving Institutions program. A lawsuit challenging the program could put the future of that funding in peril.