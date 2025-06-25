New America (blog)
Daniel Phelan, president of Michigan’s Jackson College, on the value of National Science Foundation funding for STEM education at community colleges.
CalMatters
A pilot program by the Los Angeles Community College District pays $1,200 a month to students pursuing health fields. By helping with living expenses, the district hopes the guaranteed income will help more students complete their health care workforce development programs.
These community college grads are headed to universities. A basic income program helped make it happen
LAist
Were it not for the Los Angeles Community College District’s guaranteed basic income program, students like new graduate Muslima Mirkhalilova may not have had a chance to earn her degree.
Triad Business Journal (subscription required)
With JetZero’s $4.7 billion investment on the horizon, community colleges in North Carolina’s Triad are turning collaboration into a runway for the next generation of aerospace talent.
NJEA Review (New Jersey Education Association)
Chef Kyle Timpson made a grand entrance on Episode 1 of Season 23 of “Hell’s Kitchen.” Wearing a hot pink and black zebra print suit, Timpson surprised at least a few viewers: his former instructors at the Academy of Culinary Arts at Atlantic Cape Community College.