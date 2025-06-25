Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff June 25, 2025    Print

Commentary: How NSF funding helps my college educate for the present and future of work
New America (blog)
Daniel Phelan, president of Michigan’s Jackson College, on the value of National Science Foundation funding for STEM education at community colleges.

These LA community college students are getting paid to go to school. Here’s how
CalMatters
A pilot program by the Los Angeles Community College District pays $1,200 a month to students pursuing health fields. By helping with living expenses, the district hopes the guaranteed income will help more students complete their health care workforce development programs.

These community college grads are headed to universities. A basic income program helped make it happen
LAist
Were it not for the Los Angeles Community College District’s guaranteed basic income program, students like new graduate Muslima Mirkhalilova may not have had a chance to earn her degree.

Aviation boom in Triad fuels community college expansion to meet workforce demand
Triad Business Journal (subscription required)
With JetZero’s $4.7 billion investment on the horizon, community colleges in North Carolina’s Triad are turning collaboration into a runway for the next generation of aerospace talent.

Yes, Chef! Atlantic Cape Community College grad wins Season 23 of Hell’s Kitchen
NJEA Review (New Jersey Education Association)
Chef Kyle Timpson made a grand entrance on Episode 1 of Season 23 of “Hell’s Kitchen.” Wearing a hot pink and black zebra print suit, Timpson surprised at least a few viewers: his former instructors at the Academy of Culinary Arts at Atlantic Cape Community College.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.