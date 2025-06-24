Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff June 24, 2025    Print

What Texas lawmakers did this session to close the state’s workforce gaps
Texas Tribune
Legislation approved this year is partly aimed at helping Texas meet its goal of helping 60% of working-age Texans get a postsecondary degree or credential by 2030.

1.2M fake students applied to California community colleges last year. What’s being done?
Los Angeles Times
California community college officials are working to overcome a serious predicament involving hundreds of thousands of fake students and hefty financial aid losses. It’s possible this multimillion-dollar problem could be solved, in part, with a $10 fee.

All 15 Indiana public colleges commit to two-year tuition freeze
WFYI
All 15 of Indiana’s public colleges and universities will freeze tuition and mandatory fees for in-state undergraduate students for the next two academic years, following a request by Gov. Mike Braun.

Commentary: Community colleges can fix America’s literacy crisis
San Antonio Express-News
Community colleges can model what authentic education looks like — affordable, rigorous and focused on developing thinking citizens, not compliant workers.

From gangs to college students
Hechinger Report
A grant-supported program found success as it steered young people connected to gangs into higher education — until the money stopped coming.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.