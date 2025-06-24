Texas Tribune
Legislation approved this year is partly aimed at helping Texas meet its goal of helping 60% of working-age Texans get a postsecondary degree or credential by 2030.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Los Angeles Times
California community college officials are working to overcome a serious predicament involving hundreds of thousands of fake students and hefty financial aid losses. It’s possible this multimillion-dollar problem could be solved, in part, with a $10 fee.
WFYI
All 15 of Indiana’s public colleges and universities will freeze tuition and mandatory fees for in-state undergraduate students for the next two academic years, following a request by Gov. Mike Braun.
San Antonio Express-News
Community colleges can model what authentic education looks like — affordable, rigorous and focused on developing thinking citizens, not compliant workers.
Hechinger Report
A grant-supported program found success as it steered young people connected to gangs into higher education — until the money stopped coming.