Missouri Independent
State lawmakers negotiated a plan to make 60-credit-hour blocks in five degree programs universally transferable among public universities and community colleges in Missouri as part of a bill awaiting the governor’s signature or veto.
WITN
The North Carolina college says starting in the fall, federal student loans will no longer be part of its financial aid package.
WTKR
Kenny Alexander is taking on a new statewide leadership role while continuing his work at City Hall. Starting July 10, he will serve as vice chancellor for strategic partnerships for the Virginia Community College System.
University Business
When we get it right, we’re not just talking about academic success or increased employment opportunities, we’re talking about giving students the tools to be citizens in a riven world.
WCTI
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Rachel Hunt is visiting community colleges across the state and last Wednesday she stopped by Pitt Community College and spoke about her plans for child care and workforce development.
University Business
While some four-year colleges and universities are creating three-year bachelor’s degree programs, this trend has now emerged in the community college space.
Wyoming News Exchange
The Northern Wyoming Community College District board of trustees has approved a firearms and weapons policy.