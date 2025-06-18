Strada (blog)
When more than 100 leaders from 40 states gathered this spring for a meeting to discuss how to collect and use employment outcome data, their aim wasn’t just to talk to one another. They were hoping to figure out how to get their state data systems talking across state lines, too.
Portland Press Herald
A House plan to change eligibility requirements for Pell grants would cut off people like Marissa Hamilton, 22, a part-time student at Southern Maine Community College who receives the maximum Pell amount. Hamilton, who dropped out of high school and later got her GED, says she only considered attending college because of federal grant programs.
Mid-Hudson News
SUNY Chancellor John King, Jr., and other officials toured Dutchess Community College this week to promote the launch of SUNY Reconnect, an initiative offering free college to New Yorkers ages 25 to 55 pursuing degrees in high-demand fields.