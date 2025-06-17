Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff June 17, 2025    Print

Legislative budget writers vote to end Maine’s free community college program
Maine Public Radio
The state legislature’s budget-writing committee is recommending ending Maine’s free community college program after this year’s class of graduating high school seniors.

Commentary: One reckless budget cut. Thousands of students at risk
Queens Daily Eagle
A transformative National Science Foundation grant that had just begun to support STEM equity at LaGuardia Community College was terminated last month without warning, caught in the crosshairs of sweeping federal budget cuts.

Education Department reinstates some research and data activities
Hechinger Report
Trump administration lawyers admit some DOGE cuts violated congressional statutes.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.