Maine Public Radio
The state legislature’s budget-writing committee is recommending ending Maine’s free community college program after this year’s class of graduating high school seniors.
Queens Daily Eagle
A transformative National Science Foundation grant that had just begun to support STEM equity at LaGuardia Community College was terminated last month without warning, caught in the crosshairs of sweeping federal budget cuts.
Hechinger Report
Trump administration lawyers admit some DOGE cuts violated congressional statutes.