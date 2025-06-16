Inside Higher Ed
David Baime of the American Association of Community Colleges says that short-term Pell has been community colleges’ policy white whale for so long that most of members are more excited about the prospect of its enactment than they are worried over regulatory shortcomings.
The head of the Alabama Community College System says that he is concerned about potential cuts to federal financial aid, but also that the system has enough funds in reserve for a “soft landing.”
Faced with growing reports of fraud, the U.S. Department of Education will make it harder for certain students to access financial aid, including some who could see delays of weeks or even months before cash is disbursed.
The implications of new technologies such as AI need to be considered strategically in order to understand its impact on the organization’s goals and workforce including, for instance, legal and regulatory considerations.
How can education and training providers discern signal from noise in the AI economy? A national capacity-building effort is making progress in testing the art of the possible.