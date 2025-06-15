Inside Higher Ed
The state and the group Students for Fair Admissions sued the federal government, arguing Hispanic-serving institutions — as currently defined — are unconstitutional.
Texas Tribune
Thousands of undocumented students who grew up in Texas now face college tuition costs that are more than twice what other state residents pay.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Times Leader
A Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges collaboration will bring together four community colleges to address workforce needs during the construction of hyper-scale data centers and the jobs needed once they are built.
Paris News
Reductions to TRIO programs, Pell grants and adult education and literacy funding undercuts not only our students but also Texas’ ability to meet its long-term workforce and education needs.
VC Star
International students are more than just temporary visitors on American college campuses — they are vital contributors to the cultural richness, academic excellence, and economic vitality of their host.
Charlotte Ledger podcast
John Loyack, vice president of economic development for the North Carolina Community College System, discusses workforce development and economic trends and the role community colleges play in the local economy.