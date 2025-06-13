Politico
The Education Department has struck agreements to send billions of dollars to the Labor Department to administer a suite of education grants and detail several agency employees to the Treasury Department to help manage collections on federal student loans.
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Community College is partnering with Amazon to provide classes geared toward artificial intelligence technologies for jobs at the planned “innovation campus.”
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (blog)
Three examples of how community colleges across the United States are pioneering new strategies for supporting student parents.