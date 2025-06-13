Headlines

June 12, 2025

Education Department struck deal with Labor Department to offload career programs
Politico
The Education Department has struck agreements to send billions of dollars to the Labor Department to administer a suite of education grants and detail several agency employees to the Treasury Department to help manage collections on federal student loans.

Gov. Shapiro tells Pennsbury grads Amazon, Bucks Community College to partner for data jobs
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Community College is partnering with Amazon to provide classes geared toward artificial intelligence technologies for jobs at the planned “innovation campus.”

Student parents: The power of wraparound supports
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (blog)
Three examples of how community colleges across the United States are pioneering new strategies for supporting student parents.

