Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin lawmakers are seeking to pass legislation that would provide grants for technical colleges to provide mapping data to law enforcement in crisis scenarios.
Salt Lake Tribune
At Salt Lake Community College, the biggest share of programs cut — 18 of the 48 — are centered in the business school, where college officials said there were too many offerings and confusing for students. Meanwhile, Snow College plans to cut $1.7 million, the bulk of which will come through having fewer faculty and staff — but none of the reductions are coming through layoffs.
Commentary: Let’s make STEM opportunity achievable, not illusory, for California community college students
EdSource
To set and achieve statewide goals for transfer participation and completion — including STEM-specific goals — and improve success for historically underrepresented groups requires a greater degree of coordination across all three higher education systems.
Inside Higher Ed
AACC’s David Baime said TRIO grant losses reported at several community colleges caused a “palpable sense of shock” among college leaders.
Boston Globe
“A change in law isn’t going to change their [students’] ability to spend more hours studying,” AACC’s David Baime told the newspaper.