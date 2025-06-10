The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Associated Press
The rise of artificial intelligence and the popularity of online classes have led to an explosion of financial aid fraud. Fake college enrollments have been surging as crime rings deploy “ghost students” — chatbots that join online classrooms and stay just long enough to collect a financial aid check.
EdNC
This particular graduating class at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College has faced more than most with the devastation and destruction of Hurricane Helene.
Vox
Some 400,000 Pell Grant recipients who attend community colleges might see their aid entirely eliminated, according to the American Association of Community Colleges.
WOIO
The House’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act would require many full- and part-time Pell Grant recipients to add another class to remain eligible for the grants, notes Marisa Vernon White, vice president of enrollment management and student services at Ohio’s Lorain County Community College.