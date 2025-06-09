USA Today
The Trump administration on June 6 asked the Supreme Court to let it dismantle the Education Department and fire hundreds of its workers.
Chronicle of Higher Education
In the Austin Community College District in Texas, more than 9,000 students would have their aid reduced under sweeping House budget reconciliation legislation, which includes reductions to Pell grants. About 4,000 of them could lose all of it.
Repairer Driven News
The recommendations include improving postsecondary CTE access and strengthening CTE’s connection to workforce development systems.