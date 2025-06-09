Headlines

June 9, 2025

In emergency appeal, Trump asks Supreme Court to let him gut Education Department
USA Today
The Trump administration on June 6 asked the Supreme Court to let it dismantle the Education Department and fire hundreds of its workers.

Thousands of college students could soon lose their Pell grants
Chronicle of Higher Education
In the Austin Community College District in Texas, more than 9,000 students would have their aid reduced under sweeping House budget reconciliation legislation, which includes reductions to Pell grants. About 4,000 of them could lose all of it.

SkillsUSA identifies 5 legislative recommendations to advance career and technical education
Repairer Driven News
The recommendations include improving postsecondary CTE access and strengthening CTE’s connection to workforce development systems.

