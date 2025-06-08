Headlines

Commentary: 5 ways community colleges drive workforce development
Center for American Progress
Community colleges play a vital role in workforce development by offering accessible education, aligning programs with industry needs, providing upskilling opportunities, fostering local partnerships, and supporting lifelong learning for diverse populations.

Trump wants to cut tribal college funding by nearly 90%, putting them at risk of closing
ProPublica
The Trump administration has proposed cutting funding for tribal colleges and universities by nearly 90%, a move that would likely shut down most or all of the institutions created to serve students disadvantaged by the nation’s historic mistreatment of Indigenous communities.

Lane Community College announces new nursing programs amid LPN pause
KEZI
The Oregon college is expanding its nursing education offerings with the launch of three new pilot programs, just as concerns rise over the pause of its licensed practical nursing program for the 2025–2026 academic year.

A safety net for struggling colleges is expiring. Why the Bay Area will be hit hardest
CalMatters
A cost-of-living increase meant to help community colleges adjust to a new funding formula is expiring, leaving some districts to cut positions and classes.

Despite victories, major higher education policy bills stall in General Assembly
Capitol News Illinois
State lawmakers did not pass several of Gov. JB Pritzker’s higher education policy initiatives, including a plan to allow community colleges to offer four-year bachelor’s degrees in certain high-demand career fields, and a long-sought overhaul in the way Illinois funds its public universities.

Commentary: In five rural California counties, community college access is lacking
Sacramento Bee
Community colleges play a vital role in rural areas, serving as economic engines, offering job training and fostering entrepreneurship, contributing to diversified economies and new job opportunities.

