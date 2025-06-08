Center for American Progress
Community colleges play a vital role in workforce development by offering accessible education, aligning programs with industry needs, providing upskilling opportunities, fostering local partnerships, and supporting lifelong learning for diverse populations.
ProPublica
The Trump administration has proposed cutting funding for tribal colleges and universities by nearly 90%, a move that would likely shut down most or all of the institutions created to serve students disadvantaged by the nation’s historic mistreatment of Indigenous communities.
KEZI
The Oregon college is expanding its nursing education offerings with the launch of three new pilot programs, just as concerns rise over the pause of its licensed practical nursing program for the 2025–2026 academic year.
CalMatters
A cost-of-living increase meant to help community colleges adjust to a new funding formula is expiring, leaving some districts to cut positions and classes.
Capitol News Illinois
State lawmakers did not pass several of Gov. JB Pritzker’s higher education policy initiatives, including a plan to allow community colleges to offer four-year bachelor’s degrees in certain high-demand career fields, and a long-sought overhaul in the way Illinois funds its public universities.
Sacramento Bee
