Associated Press
Borrowers who have defaulted on their federal student loans will no longer be at risk of having their Social Security benefits garnished, according to an Education Department spokesperson.
EdNC
The North Carolina Community College System’s primary legislative ask for lawmakers this long session is to fund Propel NC, its proposed funding model. The system is asking lawmakers for nearly $100 million to implement the model, which it says “prioritizes connecting students to high-demand, high-wage jobs.”
Hechinger Report
No “Condition of Education” report was delivered by June 1 this year.