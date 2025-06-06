Headlines

Education Department says it will not garnish Social Security of student loan borrowers in default
Associated Press
Borrowers who have defaulted on their federal student loans will no longer be at risk of having their Social Security benefits garnished, according to an Education Department spokesperson.

What is the status of Propel NC, the community college system’s proposed new funding model?
EdNC
The North Carolina Community College System’s primary legislative ask for lawmakers this long session is to fund Propel NC, its proposed funding model. The system is asking lawmakers for nearly $100 million to implement the model, which it says “prioritizes connecting students to high-demand, high-wage jobs.”

Education Department misses key deadline for delivering statistics report
Hechinger Report
No “Condition of Education” report was delivered by June 1 this year.

