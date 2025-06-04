EdSource
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s May budget proposal would withdraw or reduce nearly $400 million in community college funding for updating data systems and investing in Newsom’s Master Plan for Career Education.
Shreveport Times
Louisiana’s legislature is set to expand funding for a program that allows adults to access free community college in high-demand fields, in what has become the hottest ticket in the state for technical training education.
WDRB
It comes as leaders try to shore up a $54 million shortfall blamed on less state funding and a tuition freeze.
Los Angeles Times
With the rise of people choosing to continue their education even after high school, the question of whether community college or university is more worth it also grows.
WHO
Kirkwood Community College’s turbine was a training tool for students in the former Energy Production and Distribution Technologies Program, which was cancelled due to low enrollment.