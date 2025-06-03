Seattle Times
A summer expansion of the Running Start program – which allows high school students to take courses in community colleges and get both high school and college credit – means students can go to community college during summer break tuition-free.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
KCRG
A new report from Community Colleges for Iowa finds that the state doesn’t have enough people with four-year degrees in areas such as healthcare, education, manufacturing, and IT. The study’s authors think community colleges can help fill the gap.
The Daily Courier
With Yavapai Community College’s Chino Valley center, expected to open in August, will include RV pads and tiny homes for rent. The board approved 16 RV spots at the center which they plan to install in time for the upcoming fall semester.
South Carolina Daily Gazette
A spending package sent to Gov. Henry McMaster last week provides South Carolina’s technical colleges with more than $150 million in one-time aid for building projects, maintenance and renovations. That will help colleges Midlands Tech and Greenville Tech expand capacity for workforce training programs.
NBC 10 Philadelphia
The Community College of Philadelphia says that it’s pausing some new hires and the union representing the faculty is accusing the school of not honoring their recently settled contract. This comes just a few months after the college signed a new contract with the Faculty and Staff Federation of Community College of Philadelphia, AFT 2026.