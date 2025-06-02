Indy Star
More than 200 employees are expected to be laid off at Ivy Tech campuses across the state due to the Indiana General Assembly’s decision to cut funding to the college system. The state government’s decision to cut 5% of the school allocated fund, on top of the 5% cut from the state budget agency, will equate to an expected loss of $54 million over the next two years.
Arizona Daily Sun
With a new Native American Success Center and a summer bridge program, Coconino Community College is able to expand the resources available for its Native American population.
Oregon college offers early childhood education course in Spanish to support growing Latino community
Oregon Public Broadcasting
A new course at Lane Community College in early childhood education will be offered completely in Spanish this summer. It’s meant to address the need for childcare for a growing population of Spanish-speaking families.
El Camino College Union
Several California community colleges all have out-of-state and international athletes in their athletic programs. At El Camino College, the number of international and out of state athletes have increased in several sports.
6ABC
Salem Community College art professor Jenna Lucente discovered that her student, Raechel Spuler, was the right person to illustrate a story she had written over 15 years ago. And with the help of Salem Community College, they were able to publish “Good Boy Dog” and place it in several local libraries.