Goodson to head AACC board of directors

Leigh Goodson, president of Tulsa Community College (Oklahoma), will become chair of the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) board of directors on July 1, succeeding Sunita “Sunny” Cooke, president/superintendent of California’s MiraCosta College District.

Sunny Cooke and John Enamait

John Enamait, president of Stanly Community College in North Carolina, is chair-elect of the board of directors.

Goodson has led Tulsa Community College (TCC), Oklahoma’s third-largest college with more than 20,000 students enrolled annually, since 2014. Under her leadership, TCC launched and met the college’s $20 million campaign, developed Oklahoma’s first early college high school program and focused on its work with university transfer partners.

In 2021, under Goodson’s leadership, TCC won the AACC Award of Excellence in both the student success category, as well as safety, planning and leadership. In 2023, the college was selected by the Aspen Institute and the Community College Research Center for a first-of-its-kind initiative, called Unlocking Opportunity: The Post-Graduation Success and Equity Network, which highlights best practices in supporting equitable student outcomes nationwide.

A prominent figure in Tulsa and beyond, Goodson has served on more than 25 boards and commissions and currently is on the boards of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, the Oklahoma Business Roundtable and the National Advisory Board for the Center for Community College Student Engagement. In 2021, she was elected to the AACC board of directors.

Goodson earned a doctor of philosophy in education research and evaluation from Oklahoma State University (OSU), a master of science in organizational communication from Fort Hays State University (Kansas) and a bachelor of arts in political science from OSU.

Her many honors include The Journal Record’s Oklahoma’s Most Admired CEO in the public category, and induction into the publication’s Circle of Excellence for her ongoing contributions. In 2023, she was recognized by Leadership Oklahoma as a distinguished graduate. In 2019, Goodson received the Fort Hays Alumni Achievement Award. She was one of four to receive the Fort Hays State University Alumni Association’s highest honor for outstanding and unselfish contributions in service to community, state or nation as citizens in chosen career fields or through philanthropic work.

Prior to leading TCC, Goodson served at OSU for more than 18 years, holding positions such as vice president for research and institutional advancement, vice president for enrollment management and external affairs, associate dean for graduate studies, associate dean for student affairs, associate professor of medical education and more.

Goodson started her higher education career as an admissions counselor at Fort Hays State.

New board members

New college representatives to the AACC board elected in February include:

The board’s new council representatives are Larry Johnson, Jr., president of Guttman Community College in New York (he will become president of Bronx Community College on July 10), representing the National Council on Student Development, and Yolanda Wilson, president of College of Southern Maryland, representing the American Association for Women in Community Colleges.

The board of directors appointed Dorey Diab, president of North Central State College (Ohio), and John Enamait, president of Stanly Community College (North Carolina), as the new institutional at-large representatives. Angela Kersenbrock, president of the Community College Baccalaureate Association (Florida), is the new public at-large representative.

“Selected by their peers, the AACC board of directors are recognized leaders that bring a wealth of knowledge and an unwavering commitment to student success,” AACC President and CEO Walter G. Bumphus said in a release. “Their service on the AACC board will help to advance initiatives and ensure that the voice of community college leaders is clearly heard in matters related to federal policy and regulation.”

About AACC

In service since 1920, AACC has aptly been called the “voice of America’s community colleges.” The association represents and advocates for nearly 1,000 associate-degree-granting institutions enrolling more than 10 million students — approximately half of all U.S. undergraduates. The nation’s community colleges reflect the needs of the local community and provide accessible, affordable, and accredited higher education opportunities in both traditional and career education.

