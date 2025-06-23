Funding roundup

Southwest Tennessee Community College looks to produce the next generation of creatives with a $500,000 grant from the Assisi Foundation of Memphis.

The grant will support the Southwest Entertainment Production Initiative (SEPI), a capital improvement campaign to revitalize the college’s communication, graphic and fine arts (CGFA) department. The goal is also to boost the region’s creative economy.

“This initiative prepares students for in-demand careers in the entertainment industry and positions Southwest as a hub for innovation and talent development for our region’s growing entertainment industry,” said Southwest President Tracy D. Hall.

The initiative is timely, as the Greater Memphis Chamber predicts the film, television and sports industries will grow by 11% to 15% over the next five years.

The SEPI initiative is estimated to cost $4 million to modernize Southwest’s theatre and music facilities. The Assisi Foundation’s $500,000 grant will partially fund phase two, which includes the full renovation of the Union Avenue Campus theater and the installation of new equipment and technology.

“The theatre has long been a space where our students discover their voices, build confidence and bring powerful stories to life. With this funding, we will create a safer, more modern and inspiring environment that matches the talent and dedication of our students, our faculty, and the Memphis arts community,” said Patsy Fancher, chair of Southwest’s CGFA department.

Florida

Five Florida colleges were named as Florida Job Growth Grant recipients. The grants, totaling more than $10 million, will support workforce education.

Polk State College, awarded $2.8 million, will launch a welding program and enhance its existing computer numerical control (CNC) machining program. Over the three-year grant period, the college anticipates that 300 students will receive CNC or welding education, with the goal of an 85% student completion rate by June 2028.

Seminole State College of Florida, also awarded $2.8 million, will establish its Nextgen Workforce Development Institute (NWDI), focused on providing training in construction and engineering.

Valencia College will receive $1.5 million to enhance its electrician technician and welding technology programs so it better align with the needs of the construction sector. And Indian River State College will use its $1.3 million grant to expand workforce training in several areas, including HVAC, robotics and building construction technology.

NJCAA Sport Opportunity Grants

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Foundation has awarded Sport Opportunity Grants to 16 college programs. The grants will help support the addition, growth and sustainment of NJCAA sports.

Spoon River College in Illinois, for example, will use its $2,000 grant to help with the development of a cross-country program, which will begin in the fall. And Bristol Community College in Massachusetts was awarded a $2,000 grant to support and expand its women’s volleyball program, which will enter its third collegiate season of competition this fall.

Pennsylvania

A $1.1 million endowment will establish a new scholarship program for Pennsylvania Highlands Community College students.

The Margaret J. Pardee Scholarship will provide full tuition scholarships that cover a full-time student’s tuition and fees for one year or two semesters.

“We are deeply grateful for Ms. Pardee’s commitment to education and her belief in the potential of our students,” said Penn Highlands President Steve Nunez. “This endowment will transform lives by providing students with the opportunity to pursue their academic dreams without financial barriers.”

Texas

The Weatherford College (WC) board of trustees concluded their June board meeting with the announcement of one of the largest gifts in the college’s history. Medical City Healthcare has donated its Bridgeport campus – worth $7 million – to the college.

The board voted to accept the gift agreement, contingent upon a 90-day due diligence period.

The donation includes a 100,000-square-foot, three-story medical facility on 16 acres in Bridgeport, according to a press release from the college. The building most recently served as a training facility for Medical City Healthcare.

The new space will potentially allow for expanded classrooms, advanced simulation labs and clinical training opportunities for students pursuing careers in health science professions.

“This facility will allow Weatherford College to elevate our health science programs to an entirely new level, providing our students with resources and opportunities to succeed while addressing a vital need in our community. It is a win for our students, our region and the future of healthcare in North Texas,” said WC President Tod Allen Farmer.