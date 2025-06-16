Funding roundup

Mt. San Jacinto College in California announced that its certified nursing assistant (CNA) program has received a $30,000 grant from the Arthur N. Rupe Foundation to reduce student financial burdens.

The grant is designed to eliminate common financial obstacles faced by CNA students. Funds will go toward covering essential expenses, such as certification exam fees, textbooks, uniforms and other mandatory supplies for students identified as having financial need.

“This grant allows them to focus fully on their training and future careers in healthcare,” said nursing associate instructor Patricia McBee.

Iowa

First Central State Bank has donated $50,000 to Eastern Iowa Community College (EICC) for the Bickelhaupt Arboretum renovation project. The arboretum, located on the Clinton Community College (CCC) campus, is a nationally recognized, 14-acre outdoor museum.

The $5-million renovation project aims to transform the Bickelhaupt family home into an accessible educational and events center. The centerpiece of the project, according to CCC’s website, is an artistic installation in the former pool, featuring lighted, textural art visible through a plexiglass floor. The bank’s donation will help fund a mural for the new events center.

Louisiana

SOWELA Technical Community College received $100,000 from the Future Use of Energy in Louisiana (FUEL). In collaboration with ExxonMobil and Allen Parish School Board, the initiative will support professional development training in rural school districts.

Funding for the SOWELA program provides 40 educators with a one-week STEM summer professional development camp at SOWELA Oakdale. Middle and high school teachers throughout the six-parish area and across all disciplines will explore principles in project-based learning and STEM.

“This is another great example of education and industry partnering to help provide the skills and tools needed to prepare our students for future work opportunities in the always-changing and expanding STEM fields,” said SOWELA Chancellor Neil Aspinwall.

Participants will take on the role of a student in completing an energy-focused project. The training will culminate with an educator showcase for teachers to present their energy research projects. They will also customize lesson plans, attend workshops, strengthen their teaching and leadership skills and build their professional network.

FUEL is a collaborative initiative bringing together universities, community and technical colleges, state agencies, industry partners and capital investors. With $160 million in funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF) through the NSF Engines program and an additional $67.5 million from the Louisiana Economic Development, FUEL’s mission is to drive the state’s energy innovation forward.

New Hampshire

A $100,000 donation from non-profit Granite Edvance will help New Hampshire community college students stay on track to graduate. The donation will bolster a fund created by the Foundation for New Hampshire Community Colleges and Granite Edvance to assist students with non-academic expenses, such as food, housing, childcare and transportation.

Granite Edvance previously donated $80,000, which has helped more than 100 students at the state’s seven community colleges.

“The CCSNH Student Emergency Aid Fund has already proven to be an incredibly important resource for our students, and an important tool for us, assisting many students with expenses that might have derailed their education and created a cascade of adverse consequences in their lives,” said Mark Rubinstein, Community College System of New Hampshire chancellor.

At Great Bay Community College, 19 students have received support thanks to the fund.

“For many, the assistance is a significant factor in whether they can stay enrolled,” said Julie Dockery, Great Bay’s student support coordinator.

One recent grant helped a student without a home put a deposit on an apartment for himself and his 9-year-old daughter. Another helped a woman who was wrongfully evicted get her rent paid and back in her home.

North Carolina

Randolph Community College (RCC) will use a $493,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation to establish a heavy-duty equipment operator program.

Launching in January 2026, the new program will offer hands-on training for in-demand careers in agriculture, construction and infrastructure. A revamped classroom will feature a heavy-equipment simulator that also will be used by students in programs like agribusiness technology, electrical systems and plumbing.

“We are not just preparing students for jobs — we are partnering with industry leaders and public schools to build a sustainable pipeline of local talent,” said RCC President Shah Ardalan. “This is what RCC 2.0 looks like: Relevant, Career-centered, and Committed.”

Tennessee

The First Horizon Foundation recently presented the Cleveland State Community College Foundation with a check for $10,000.

The grant will support community projects such as Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss, an Evening with Jim McCloughan, Medal of Honor Recipient, and alumni programming.