Creating a positive culture on campus

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Commencement season is upon us, and I will admit that it was always one of my favorite events on campus. Graduation was an annual reminder of the collective efforts of faculty, staff, trustees and administrators to support student success.

Like your graduates, I hope that you are taking the time to celebrate success. Too often, we simply move on to the next task. Taking some time to reflect and offer praise to the campus community for their contributions will serve you well as a leader.

Not only is it well-deserved, but honoring their work can serve to boost morale and engagement and contribute to a positive culture on campus amongst the employees. I just read an article that referenced a 2022 Gallup/Workhuman report, which noted that 81% of leaders asked said that “recognition is not a major strategic priority for the organization.” It may not be a traditional strategic priority for any organization, but I believe it is a goal worthy of inclusion in your leadership strategy.

Most of you celebrate employee service each year, which is a great way to acknowledge an individual’s commitment to the college. Incorporating intentional celebrations for achieving goals can go a long way toward building a greater affinity for the work of student success and the accomplishments that happen along the way.

Celebrations can happen in many ways. For modest wins you may send out handwritten notes or provide a brief update at an all-staff event or board meeting to give shout-outs to those who earned them. For major events, like graduation, you may host an after-party for employees to thank them. The possibilities are endless.

It is important, however, that the celebrations are meaningful and consistent. If not, they may have the opposite impact. If you are just going through the motions, it will show. If done with consistency and authenticity, celebrations can serve as motivation for the team and create a shared pride in the work. Not everything will create a need for a big party or major announcement, but even small gestures that show you consistently value the contributions of your team go a long way to build a positive culture.

I will admit that I would have been one of the leaders in the 81% that said recognition was not a part of the strategic plan. That is true for all the colleges where I worked throughout my career. That said, I have always tried to ensure that I was acknowledging good work in public and one-on-one with team members. It was the example set by the leaders that I admired as a young community college dean and I hope that I have paid at least some of it forward.

Looking back, I now see that prioritizing celebrations of success can be a strategically sound way to create a culture where people feel like their work is seen, appreciated, and contributes to the success of students. I hope you will consider being bold about celebrations and intentional about honoring the work that your faculty and staff do to advance the college mission. It can be as big as commencement or as small as a phone call, but each celebration is a worthy investment that will pay dividends in creating and sustaining a positive culture.