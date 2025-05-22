Your feedback on ‘AACC Competencies’

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) is accepting comments to help revise the association’s popular AACC Competencies for Community College Leaders. Many institutions use the guide, which highlights the leadership skills needed to be effective in today’s community college, as a central part of employee development.

AACC will host several feedback sessions in June and July to gather information from the field to inform the fifth edition of the publication, which is slated for release in late fall. Each session will focus on specific positions to give AACC a better perspective of the challenges and opportunities facing these jobs.

Some of the questions AACC seeks feedback on include:

What is not addressed in the fourth edition that needs to be included in the fifth edition?

Are any focus areas combined in the fourth edition that should be separated and presented as a separate category within the document?

Is there anything in the document that should be sunset?

What do faculty moving into department chair roles need to know?

What do chairs moving into department dean roles need to know?

What do trustees look for in new and veteran CEOs when hiring?

What skills do you look for when hiring executives, chairs, deans and faculty for your college?

The audience size for each session is limited to facilitate in-depth conversations. If you are unsure whether you can attend the discussion, please send written feedback instead of taking a seat from someone who can participate. You may email your feedback to amroyal@aacc.nche.edu with the subject line “5th Edition Competencies.”

Group session dates and times (all Eastern Time) and links to session registrations are as follows:

Faculty (instructors, assistant/associate/professor and adjuncts)

June 10, 1:30-2:45 pm

June 24, 1:30-2:45 pm

Academic advisors and counselors

June 11, 1:00-2:15 pm

Directors and executive directors

June 25, 1:30-2:45 pm

Department chairs

June 26, 12:00-1:15 pm

July 8, 1:00-2:15 pm

Department deans

June 17, 12:30-1:45 pm

July 9, 1:00-2:15 pm

Provosts/chief academic officers

July 14, 1:00-2:15 pm

Chief student affairs officers

July 16, 1:45-3:00 pm

Chief workforce development officers

July 16, 12:00-1:15 pm

CEOs in the first three years on the job (campus presidents, district presidents/chancellors, president and chancellor)

July 1, 1:30-2:45 pm

July 23, 1:00-2:15 pm

Veteran CEOs

June 12, 12:00-1:15 pm

June 19, 12:00-1:15 pm

Elected trustees

July 31, 1:45-3:00 pm

Appointed trustees

July 24, 12:00-1:15 pm